Varanasi farmers got facility to store their produce with establishing of perishable cargo center: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated six-lane widening project of Handia (Prayagraj)-Rajatalab (Varanasi) section of National Highway 19.

PM Modi arrived at Varanasi on November 30.

Addressing at the event, PM Modi said, "When connectivity in a region improves it also benefits the farmers there.

Recently, a fund of Rs 1 lakh crores was constituted to establish cold storage facilities for farmers and other agriculture infrastructure." "With establishing of a perishable cargo center in Varanasi, now farmers here have got a facility to store and sell their produce easily.

Due to this storage capacity, for the first time, the produce of farmers here is being exported in large quantities," PM added.

"For the first time, produce of Varanasi farmers is being exported to foreign countries at a large scale.

Varanasi's 'Langda' and 'Dussehri' mangoes are spreading their fragrance in London and middle-east.

Mango farmers need not go to other cities for packaging now." PM further stated.