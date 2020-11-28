Varanasi farmers got facility to store their produce with establishing of perishable cargo center: PM Modi

Addressing at the event, PM Modi said, "When connectivity in a region improves it also benefits the farmers there.
Recently, a fund of Rs 1 lakh crores was constituted to establish cold storage facilities for farmers and other agriculture infrastructure." "With establishing of a perishable cargo center in Varanasi, now farmers here have got a facility to store and sell their produce easily.
Due to this storage capacity, for the first time, the produce of farmers here is being exported in large quantities," PM added.
"For the first time, produce of Varanasi farmers is being exported to foreign countries at a large scale.
Varanasi's 'Langda' and 'Dussehri' mangoes are spreading their fragrance in London and middle-east.
Mango farmers need not go to other cities for packaging now." PM further stated.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated six-lane widening project of Handia (Prayagraj)-Rajatalab (Varanasi) section of National Highway 19. PM Modi arrived at Varanasi on November 30. Addressing at the event, PM Modi said, "Infrastructure development in Uttar Pradesh has improved since Yogi Adityanath has become the Chief Minister." "Today, work is underway on development of 12 airports in the state," he added. He will also attend Dev Deepawali event, undertake site visit of Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor Project and visit Sarnath Archaeological Site.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on November 30 traveled from Domari Ghat to Lalita Ghat on a boat, to visit the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. Later, the PM will review the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor Project.
As many as 51,000 earthen lamps were lit in Ayodhya marking the eve of Kartik Purnima. The lamps were illuminated at Ram Ki Paidi on the banks of River Saryu. Sabarimala Temple in Kerala was decorated as Karthika Deepam celebrations were held. The eve of Dev Deepawali was celebrated in various ways across the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Monday. PM will dedicate to the nation the widened Handia-Rajatalab section of NH-19. The city glowed on the eve as a laser show was held in Varanasi at Chet Singh Ghat. The Prime Minister will also attend Dev Deepawali in Varanasi, later in the day. Kartik Purnima is also celebrated as Dev Deepawali in various parts of the country. Kartik Purnima marks the fifteenth lunar day of the Hindu month of Kartik.
Amid the campaigning for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday pitched for renaming Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar. "Some people were asking me if Hyderabad can be renamed as Bhagyanagar. I said, 'Why not?' I told them that we renamed Faizabad as Ayodhya and Allahabad as Prayagraj after BJP came into power in Uttar Pradesh. Then why can't Hyderabad be renamed as Bhagyanagar?" Adityanath said at a roadshow in the Malkajgiri division of Hyderabad. Watch the video for more details.
Crunch talks aimed at securing a post-Brexit trade deal between the EuropeanUnion and UK will resume on Monday in what could be the final week ofdiscussions. The EU’s chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, was meetingcounterpart Lord (David) Frost in London as they seek to hammer out anagreement.
EU Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier says "there's a reason for determination" as he continues post-Brexit trade negotiations in London.
The last-ditch talks continued over the weekend with fishing rights remaining a major bone of contention, according to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.