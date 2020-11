Fox News' Maria Bartiromo faces backlash for 'softball' interview with President Trump



President Trump had his first interview since the election with Fox News' Maria Bartiromo, and now she is facing backlash for not challenging him. Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Interna Duration: 00:58 Published 40 minutes ago

AP Source: Pennsylvania State Senator Gets Positive COVID-19 Test At President Donald Trump Meeting



State Sen. Doug Mastriano abruptly left a West Wing meeting with President Donald Trump after being informed he had tested positive for the coronavirus. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:29 Published 10 hours ago