England's COVID infections fell 30% in lockdown

COVID-19 infections have fallen by 30% during England's month-long national lockdown and the virus is now in retreat, a large-scale study of more than 100,000 volunteers showed on Monday.

Regionally, the research suggests infections fell by more than half in the North West and North East,...

There were an estimated 72,000 new cases of coronavirus a day in England between 13 and 24 November.