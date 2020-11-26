Global  
 

England's COVID infections fell 30% in lockdown

England's COVID infections fell 30% in lockdown

England's COVID infections fell 30% in lockdown

COVID-19 infections have fallen by 30% during England's month-long national lockdown and the virus is now in retreat, a large-scale study of more than 100,000 volunteers showed on Monday.

Emer McCarthy reports.


