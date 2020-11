Two WNY natives launch new zero commission delivery app

Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 02:48s - Published 6 minutes ago

During a time when so many restaurants are focusing on takeout, two Buffalo businessmen launched an app designed to keep money in the hands of business owners.

NEW THISMORNING --WITH MANYRESTAURANTS INWESTERN NEWYORK,FORCED TO RELYON TAKE-OUTDURING THISPANDEMIC --A PAIR OF BUFFALONATIVES AREWORKING TO HELPOUT.7 EYEWITNESSNEWS REPORTERTAYLOR EPPS --SHOWS US THEDELIVERY APPTHEY CREATED --AIMED AT KEEPINGYOUR MONEYLOCAL.THAT'S RIGHTKATIEBUTERA'S CRAFTBEER AND PIZZAHERE IN HAMBURGIS BACK TOCURBSIDE PICKUPONLY FOR THESECOND TIME THISYEAR BECAUSE OFORANGE ZONERESTRICTIONS..THE OWNER TELLSME OPERATING ONTAKEOUT ALONEISN'T EASYBUT ANEW LOCALCOMPANY ISSTEPPING IN TOMAKE THINGSEASIER..JIMMY "THINGSFOR BUTERA'SHAVE BEEN VERYROLLERCOASTERISH.

TRANSITIONINGFROM IN HOUSEDINING TOTAKEOUTONLYIT'S VERYDIFFICULT." :10JIMMY BUTERA ISSTILL CRANKINGOUT PIZZASBUTSAYS IT'S HARD TOGET CUSTOMERSFROM ALL OVERWNY TO COME TOHAMBURG FORCURBSIDE PICKUP..AND HE'S NOT ABIG FAN OFDELIVERY APPS...JIMMY "IF YOU'REUSING DOORDASHOR GRUB HUB, THEMAJORITY OF THATMONEY IS GOINGOUT OF OUR AREAAND THAT IS ONEREASON WHY I'VENEVER USEDTHEM." :09BUT NOW--THERE'SA NEW APP OUTTHERE..DOINGTHINGSDIFFERENTLY..JIMMY "IT'SREVOLUTIONARY.

ITHINK IT'S GOINGTO BE A TOOL THATEVERYONE WILLWANT TO USEGOING FORWARD.":05IT'S A WEB APPCALLED APPETIT...MADE BY TWOLOCAL GUYS INTHE RESTAURANTINDUSTRY..BOB " WE SAW ADEFINITE NEED.WE SAW THAT OURFRIENDS IN THISINDUSTRY WERESUFFERING ANDWE COULDN'T JUSTSTAND BY ANDWATCH." :11BOB HEIL ANDSTEVE AMBROSECAME TOGETHERTO MAKE A ZEROCOMMISSIONTAKEOUT APPDESIGNED TOKEEP MONEY INTHE HANDS OFRESTAURANTOWNERS..BOB "TAYLOR: THATZERO PERCENTCOMMISSION--HOWMUCH COUSTAURANT?BOB: THAT CANMEANTHONTH THAT THEYCAN EEP IN THEIRRTAN PL FIRM."IT WILL COST ABUSINESS AVE 52RESTAURANEVE "WE'RE NINDEPENDENTGUYSUDING TAWERYAND BUTERA'S..J'RE DOINSABSOLCOMMUNITY.

I CAODDOWN IN OP AND NOWTHAT IT'S GOINGTONERIGHT NOW--STEVE YOU'RE THINKINGABOUT DOINGTAKORDER THROUGHUS." :6CRETAURANTSTHEY WORKS ANDMORE..AND THEY'RELOOKINGSTO JOIN TEINFORMATIN ONOU,TEPPS, 7EWN.