Drinkers could order a Scotch egg with their pint to get around the Tier 2restrictions in England, Environment Secretary George Eustice has suggested.Mr Eustice said the snack would constitute a “substantial meal” under therules, which will only allow alcohol to be served with food in Tier 2 areasfrom Wednesday.



The Environment Secretary has outlined the Government's goals for its newpost-Brexit payment system for farmers. George Eustice spoke to BBC Breakfast.



George Eustice says that negotiations with the EU over a post-Brexit trade deal could be extended by "a few more days" if "progress is made this week". The environment secretary added that the government will not back down on clauses reinstated into the Internal Market Bill which breach international law.



Environment Secretary George Eustice discusses the likelihood of a trade dealwith the US on BBC Breakfast. Mr Eustice said: "We would like a tradeagreement, we think we could do more together."



Environment Secretary George Eustice has said the government's change of heart over free school meals "isn't a U-turn as such". Speaking on Monday he said the government are just doing "what we said we would do" as they announced a new £170 million grant to support local authorities. From next year the government will also expand the holiday activities and food scheme which provides meals for vulnerable and disadvantaged children.