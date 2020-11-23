Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Moderna To Send Its COVID-19 Vaccine To FDA For Emergency Use Authorization

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 01:40s - Published
Moderna To Send Its COVID-19 Vaccine To FDA For Emergency Use Authorization
WBZ TV's Breana Pitts reports.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Moderna claims 94% efficacy for COVID-19 vaccine, will ask FDA for emergency use authorization today

Drugmaker Moderna has completed its initial efficacy analysis of its COVID-19 vaccine from the...
TechCrunch - Published Also reported by •HNGN


FDA Issues Emergency Use Authorization for Regeneron Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail

The FDA issued an emergency use authorization to Regeneron for its covid-19 monoclonal antibody...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •NewsyHNGNBusiness Insider


Good news! US plans to begin COVID-19 vaccination by this date - Details here

Pfizer has already submitted an applicatoon to the US FDA for emergency use authorization for its...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •NPR



Related videos from verified sources

Moderna to Ask FDA for Emergency Clearance for Its COVID-19 Vaccine [Video]

Moderna to Ask FDA for Emergency Clearance for Its COVID-19 Vaccine

Moderna announced its application to the US Food and Drug Administration for authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:59Published
Breaking News: Moderna To Apply For Emergency Use [Video]

Breaking News: Moderna To Apply For Emergency Use

Moderna announced its plans to ask the FDA for emergency use authorization for its Covid-19 vaccine today

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished
Cambridge-based Moderna seeks emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine [Video]

Cambridge-based Moderna seeks emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine

Moderna is asking U.S. and European regulators to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine, the Cambridge-based company said Monday.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 00:23Published