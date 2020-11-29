Actress Rebel Wilson Hits Her 2020 Weight Loss Goal

After saying that she would put her health first in 2020, actress Rebel Wilson has met a big goal.

According to CNN, made an announcement on Instagram Stories on Sunday.

The "Pitch Perfect" star said that she reached her weight goal one month early.

She shared her happy news alongside a picture of a scale, saying "Hit my goal with one month to spare!" Rebel added, "Even though it's not about the number, it's about being healthy, I needed a tangible measurement to have as a goal and that was 75kgs." In January of 2020 the actress said that this year would be the "The Year of Health" for her.

She wrote at the time, "...So I put on the athleisure and went out for a walk, deliberately hydrating on the couch right now and trying to avoid the sugar and junk food." On Tuesday Rebel will go live on Instagram to thank her fans for their support.