Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Actress Rebel Wilson Hits Her 2020 Weight Loss Goal

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Actress Rebel Wilson Hits Her 2020 Weight Loss Goal

Actress Rebel Wilson Hits Her 2020 Weight Loss Goal

After saying that she would put her health first in 2020, actress Rebel Wilson has met a big goal.

According to CNN, made an announcement on Instagram Stories on Sunday.

The "Pitch Perfect" star said that she reached her weight goal one month early.

She shared her happy news alongside a picture of a scale, saying "Hit my goal with one month to spare!" Rebel added, "Even though it's not about the number, it's about being healthy, I needed a tangible measurement to have as a goal and that was 75kgs." In January of 2020 the actress said that this year would be the "The Year of Health" for her.

She wrote at the time, "...So I put on the athleisure and went out for a walk, deliberately hydrating on the couch right now and trying to avoid the sugar and junk food." On Tuesday Rebel will go live on Instagram to thank her fans for their support.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Actress Rebel Wilson just hit her 2020 health goal a month early

After vowing to get healthy in 2020, actress Rebel Wilson announced that she has reached her weight...
Upworthy - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Rebel Wilson hits weight loss target [Video]

Rebel Wilson hits weight loss target

Rebel Wilson has hit her weight loss goal of 75kg.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:43Published
Trending: Mark Hamill leads tributes to Dave Prowse the original Darth Vader, Chrissy Teigen beginning to heal after difficult c [Video]

Trending: Mark Hamill leads tributes to Dave Prowse the original Darth Vader, Chrissy Teigen beginning to heal after difficult c

In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now....

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published
Trending: Mark Hamill leads tributes to Dave Prowse the original Darth Vader, Chrissy Teigen beginning to heal after difficult [Video]

Trending: Mark Hamill leads tributes to Dave Prowse the original Darth Vader, Chrissy Teigen beginning to heal after difficult

In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now....

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published