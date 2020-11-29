Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Iran lays to rest nuclear scientist and vows to carry his forward work

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Iran lays to rest nuclear scientist and vows to carry his forward work

Iran lays to rest nuclear scientist and vows to carry his forward work

Ali Shamkhani, a top Iranian security official, used the funeral to accuse Israel of using “electronic devices” to kill the nuclear scientist.View on euronews


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ali Shamkhani Ali Shamkhani

Iran says Israel remotely killed military nuclear scientist

 TEHRAN, Iran — A top Iranian security official says Israel used “electronic devices” to remotely kill a military nuclear scientist. Ali Shamkhani, the..
WorldNews

Israel Israel Country in Western Asia

Iran suspects opposition and Israel for death [Video]

Iran suspects opposition and Israel for death

Iran called the assassination of one of its top nuclear scientists "complicated", with a senior official saying on Monday that an opposition group as well as Israel were behind last weeks killing. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:28Published

Iran scientist's assassination, U.S. drawdown will make Mideast even thornier for Joe Biden

 President-elect Joe Biden will take over in January as a shrinking U.S. military footprint and the policies of his predecessor erode trust in the Middle East,..
CBS News

Related news from verified sources

News24.com | Iran's top nuclear scientist stayed in shadows but his work was uncovered

Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was killed on Friday, led a life of such secrecy that even...
News24 - Published

Israel remotely killed nuclear scientist: Iran

Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of the country's Supreme National Security Council, made the comment at...
IndiaTimes - Published

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh: Iran buries assassinated nuclear scientist

In a speech, the defence minister vows to avenge Mohsen Fakhrizadeh's killing and continue his work.
BBC News - Published