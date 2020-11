Business Line looks at the impact of Artificial Intelligence and Big Data on the healthcare sector, how the Covid-19 coronavirus is causing ripples on the Chinese stock market and the way India has plugged into the electric vehicle market



Related videos from verified sources Watch: BRO rescues passengers stuck in snow due to avalanche at Zojila Pass



BRO rescued five passengers stuck in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar. Passengers were stuck at Zojila Pass due to avalanche. Portion of the car can be partially seen stuck in the snow. Vehicle was.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:12 Published 12 hours ago Nanny Newfie plays gently with new puppy addition



Samson the Newfoundland comes from a long line of dogs bred to play gently with children and guard them. He is using those instincts to watch over his new puppy brother, Rambo, a Cavalier King Charles... Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:57 Published 2 days ago ‘Want to see electric trucks on highways’: Gadkari on govt ‘s EV plan #HTLS2020



Union Minister Nitin Gadkari spoke about the government’s ambitious plans for electric vehicles at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. The minister said that the cost of.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:43 Published 3 days ago