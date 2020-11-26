Cher helps 'world's loneliest elephant' find new home

Pakistan's loneliest elephant is being relocated to a new sanctuary in Cambodia after popstar Cher campaigned for him to be rescued.

The elephant, named Kaavan, has spent 35 years in Marghazar Zoo in Islamabad without proper socialisation and has been on his own since his partner died in 2012 Report by Fullerg.

