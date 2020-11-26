Global  
 

Cher helps 'world's loneliest elephant' find new home

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Cher helps 'world's loneliest elephant' find new home

Cher helps 'world's loneliest elephant' find new home

Pakistan's loneliest elephant is being relocated to a new sanctuary in Cambodia after popstar Cher campaigned for him to be rescued.

The elephant, named Kaavan, has spent 35 years in Marghazar Zoo in Islamabad without proper socialisation and has been on his own since his partner died in 2012 Report by Fullerg.

"World's loneliest elephant" arrives to new home

 An elephant who attracted worldwide attention has arrived at his new home after some help from pop icon Cher. The elephant named Kaavan was flown to a sanctuary..
'World's loneliest elephant' arrives for new life in Cambodia

 Kaavan was rescued from a life of misery in a Pakistani zoo, with some help from the pop star Cher.
How Cher is helping save the world's loneliest elephant

 Kaavan languished for 35 years in a Pakistani zoo without proper care, but thanks to an effort spearheaded by a pop music icon, a new day is dawning.
Meet Kaavan, the world’s loneliest elephant, transferred from Islamabad Zoo thanks to Cher [Video]

Meet Kaavan, the world’s loneliest elephant, transferred from Islamabad Zoo thanks to Cher

For years Kaavan was living in substandard conditions at a Islamabad zoo. After a public outcry and campaigning by the US singer Cher. Kaavan, considered the world’s ‘loneliest elephant’ has finally moved from Pakistan to Cambodia.

ShowBiz Minute: Prowse, 'The Crown,' Elephant

 Mark Hamill pays tribute to Darth Vader star Dave Prowse; U.K. Culture Secretary says "The Crown" should come with fiction disclaimer; World's "loneliest..
‘World’s loneliest elephant’ ready to fly to new home [Video]

‘World’s loneliest elephant’ ready to fly to new home

An elephant dubbed the “world’s loneliest” after languishing alone for yearsat a zoo in Pakistan has been readied for his flight to a sanctuary inCambodia and the much-needed company of other elephants. The mammoth task ofgetting Kaavan into an elephant-sized metal box for transport took severalhours, and was perhaps the most crucial step in rescuing him from the direconditions he has lived in for 35 years. Had Kaavan been spooked and refusedto enter the cage or bolted, his departure could have been delayed for monthswhile the rescue team sought to restore calm and trust before trying again,explained Martin Bauer, a spokesman for Four Paws International.

Shadow Education Secretary Kate Green says the government needs to ensure exams are fair for all students, suggesting the standardisation of results across the country. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce sweeping reforms for students in England taking A-level and GCSE exams in the summer.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:03Published
Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced pubs, bars, restaurants and cafes across the country will not be able to serve alcohol, and must shut by 1800 from Friday. Indoor entertainment venues - such as cinemas, casinos and bowling alleys - will have to close from the same date, as well as indoor attractions such as museums, galleries and heritage sites.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:09Published
Environment Secretary George Eustice insists "now is not the time to abandon" Covid measures, however adds it's understandable to feel anxiety and apprehension over the "draconian" rules. Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a revolt from his own MPs over the introduction of new tiered restrictions across England once the lockdown ends on Wednesday.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:14Published
EU Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier says "there's a reason for determination" as he continues post-Brexit trade negotiations in London. The last-ditch talks continued over the weekend with fishing rights remaining a major bone of contention, according to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:59Published

Pakistanis celebrate release of 'world's loneliest elephant' [Video]

Pakistanis celebrate release of 'world's loneliest elephant'

After decades of mistreatment in an Islamabad zoo, he's being moved to a sanctuary in Cambodia.

"World's loneliest elephant" arrives to new home

An elephant who attracted worldwide attention has arrived at his new home after some help from pop...
‘World’s Loneliest Elephant’ Moves to Cambodia With the Help of Cher [Video]

‘World’s Loneliest Elephant’ Moves to Cambodia With the Help of Cher

The “world's loneliest elephant” is on his way to a sanctuary in Cambodia where he'll finally be in the company of other elephants. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

Cher helps save world's loneliest elephant [Video]

Cher helps save world's loneliest elephant

Singer Cher has travelled to Pakistan to help save an elephant who spent nearly 20 years chained up and alone in Islamabad zoo.

The popstar and the rescue of a lonely elephant [Video]

The popstar and the rescue of a lonely elephant

Singer Cher was one of those who campaigned for a better life for Kavaan the elephant who is now heading to a new home.

