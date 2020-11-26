Cher helps 'world's loneliest elephant' find new home

For years Kaavan was living in substandard conditions at a Islamabad zoo. After a public outcry and campaigning by the US singer Cher. Kaavan, considered the world’s ‘loneliest elephant’ has finally moved from Pakistan to Cambodia.
The Ministry of External Affairs on Monday said it is entirely upon Pakistan to join India's initiatives at SCO meeting. MEA Secretary (West) Vikas Swarup spoke on India's initiatives. Earlier Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu took a veiled jibe at Pakistan. Asserting that terrorism is the biggest challenge the region is facing, India on Monday criticised Pakistan for using it as an "instrument of state policy", and called upon the SCO to combat the menace collectively and enforce internationally recognised legal statutes to comprehensively eradicate safe havens, infrastructure and financial networks supporting terrorism. "Terrorism is truly the enemy of humanity. It is a scourge we need to collectively combat. We remain concerned about threats emerging from ungoverned spaces and are particularly concerned about states that leverage terrorism as an instrument of state policy. Such an approach is entirely against the spirit and ideals and the charter of the SCO," he said at the virtual meet hosted by India. Naidu did not name Pakistan directly during his address.
An elephant dubbed the “world’s loneliest” after languishing alone for yearsat a zoo in Pakistan has been readied for his flight to a sanctuary inCambodia and the much-needed company of other elephants. The mammoth task ofgetting Kaavan into an elephant-sized metal box for transport took severalhours, and was perhaps the most crucial step in rescuing him from the direconditions he has lived in for 35 years. Had Kaavan been spooked and refusedto enter the cage or bolted, his departure could have been delayed for monthswhile the rescue team sought to restore calm and trust before trying again,explained Martin Bauer, a spokesman for Four Paws International.
Shadow Education Secretary Kate Green says the government needs to ensure exams are fair for all students, suggesting the standardisation of results across the country.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce sweeping reforms for students in England taking A-level and GCSE exams in the summer.
Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced pubs, bars, restaurants and cafes across the country will not be able to serve alcohol, and must shut by 1800 from Friday.
Indoor entertainment venues - such as cinemas, casinos and bowling alleys - will have to close from the same date, as well as indoor attractions such as museums, galleries and heritage sites.
Environment Secretary George Eustice insists "now is not the time to abandon" Covid measures, however adds it's understandable to feel anxiety and apprehension over the "draconian" rules.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a revolt from his own MPs over the introduction of new tiered restrictions across England once the lockdown ends on Wednesday.
EU Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier says "there's a reason for determination" as he continues post-Brexit trade negotiations in London.
The last-ditch talks continued over the weekend with fishing rights remaining a major bone of contention, according to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.