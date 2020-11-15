Global  
 

Watch: MEA responds to whether Pakistan will join India’s initiatives at SCO

The Ministry of External Affairs on Monday said it is entirely upon Pakistan to join India's initiatives at SCO meeting.

MEA Secretary (West) Vikas Swarup spoke on India's initiatives.

Earlier Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu took a veiled jibe at Pakistan.

Asserting that terrorism is the biggest challenge the region is facing, India on Monday criticised Pakistan for using it as an "instrument of state policy", and called upon the SCO to combat the menace collectively and enforce internationally recognised legal statutes to comprehensively eradicate safe havens, infrastructure and financial networks supporting terrorism.

"Terrorism is truly the enemy of humanity.

It is a scourge we need to collectively combat.

We remain concerned about threats emerging from ungoverned spaces and are particularly concerned about states that leverage terrorism as an instrument of state policy.

Such an approach is entirely against the spirit and ideals and the charter of the SCO," he said at the virtual meet hosted by India.

Naidu did not name Pakistan directly during his address.


Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (West) Vikas Swarup said that India considers SCO as an important regional organization to promote cooperation in the areas of peace, security, trade, economy and culture. "We're committed to deepening our cooperation with SCO by playing proactive, positive and constructive role," he said.

On November 21, Pakistan High Commission officials in Delhi were summoned by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Nagrota encounter where four terrorists were neutralised. Nagrota incident happened on November 19.

Ministry of External affairs Secretary (West) Vikas Swarup clarified India's stand on Pakistan cooperating with India's initiatives at SCO or not. He said, "As far as whether Pakistan is going to join (our) initiatives, it's up to them. SCO charter has provision that one country cannot hold up cooperation in areas and allows member countries which are interested to take it forward with the exclusion of one country that is opposing."

