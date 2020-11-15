Watch: MEA responds to whether Pakistan will join India’s initiatives at SCO

Asserting that terrorism is the biggest challenge the region is facing, India on Monday criticised Pakistan for using it as an "instrument of state policy", and called upon the SCO to combat the menace collectively and enforce internationally recognised legal statutes to comprehensively eradicate safe havens, infrastructure and financial networks supporting terrorism.
"Terrorism is truly the enemy of humanity.
It is a scourge we need to collectively combat.
We remain concerned about threats emerging from ungoverned spaces and are particularly concerned about states that leverage terrorism as an instrument of state policy.
Such an approach is entirely against the spirit and ideals and the charter of the SCO," he said at the virtual meet hosted by India.
Naidu did not name Pakistan directly during his address.
Haryana agriculture minister made a big claim while calling farmer protests illegitimate. Jai Parkash Dalal said that China and Pakistan are behind the ongoing protests. Dalal said some foreign powers 'do not like modi's face'. He said, “In the name of farmers, many people... Foreign powers like China, Pakistan, and other enemy nations are trying to destabilise (the country). Modi was not forcefully crowned king. PM Modi was given the mandate by the people. He still has the people's support.” The BJP leader made the claim even as Centre talks to protesting farmers. Another round of talks is scheduled on December 3 after December 1 talks remained inconclusive. Watch the full video for more details.
Days after BrahMos test, fresh missile test-firing was conducted by Indian Air Force. India has been carrying out frequent missile testing amid China tension and Pakistan provocation. Indigenous Akash missiles were test fired at Suryalanka IAF base. Russian Igla missiles were also test-fired at the Andhra station. IAF vice chief air marshal HS Arora witnessed the missile firing. In November, army tested BrahMos missile's land-attack variant. BrahMos test was reportedly conducted at Andaman-Nicobar Islands. BrahMos successfully struck its target placed on another island. India, Russia jointly made BrahMos, world's fastest supersonic cruise missile. Watch the full video for more.
During 75th Session of the United Nations General Assembly on 'Culture of Peace', India on December 03 exercised its "Right of Reply" and said that Pakistan driving away their minorities by threat, coercion, conversion and killing. "Pakistan has already violated the earlier resolution on Culture of Peace passed last year by this very assembly. Last month, Pakistan arbitrarily transferred the management of the Sikh holy shrine - Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara, from Sikh Community body, to the administrative control of a non-Sikh body. If Pakistan changes its current culture of hatred against religions in India and stops its support of cross-border terrorism against our people, we can attempt a genuine culture of peace in South Asia and beyond, till then we will only be mute witness to Pakistan driving away their minorities by threat, coercion, conversion and killing. Even people of the same religion are not spared due to encouragement given to sectarian killing," said Sharma at 75th Session of UNGA.
Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (West) Vikas Swarup said that India considers SCO as an important regional organization to promote cooperation in the areas of peace, security, trade, economy and culture. "We're committed to deepening our cooperation with SCO by playing proactive, positive and constructive role," he said.
On November 21, Pakistan High Commission officials in Delhi were summoned by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Nagrota encounter where four terrorists were neutralised. Nagrota incident happened on November 19.
Ministry of External affairs Secretary (West) Vikas Swarup clarified India's stand on Pakistan cooperating with India's initiatives at SCO or not. He said, "As far as whether Pakistan is going to join (our) initiatives, it's up to them. SCO charter has provision that one country cannot hold up cooperation in areas and allows member countries which are interested to take it forward with the exclusion of one country that is opposing."
India on Saturday summoned the Pakistani Diplomat to register a strong protest over the heavy shelling by Pakistani forces on multiple sectors along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday..