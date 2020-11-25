Global  
 

One News Page

Penguins watch Christmas films ahead of Sea Life aquarium reopening

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:46s - Published
Penguins watch Christmas films ahead of Sea Life aquarium reopening

Penguins watch Christmas films ahead of Sea Life aquarium reopening

Gentoo penguins at the Sea Life London Aquarium watch Christmas films ahead ofits post-lockdown reopening on Wednesday.


Sea Life London Aquarium Sea Life London Aquarium


Christmas Christmas Holiday originating in Christianity, usually December 25

Meerkats Send Letters To Santa As ZSL London Zoo Prepares To Reopen [Video]

Meerkats Send Letters To Santa As ZSL London Zoo Prepares To Reopen

Meerkats at ZSL London zoo have posted their Christmas wishlist to Santa after they were gifted a miniature mailbox with their favourite crickets inside. The charity zoo is preparing to reopen this Wednesday (2 Dec). Zookeeper Luke Taylor said: “all the meerkats want for Christmas is for people to visit the zoo this December, because booking a ticket will support the expert care of our 20,000 animals during this difficult time."

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:40Published

Following controversial Christmas comments, Melania Trump unveils White House holiday decor

 Following controversy over Melania Trump's remarks about Christmas decorating, the first lady is unveiling this year's White House decorations.
USATODAY.com
Meerkats at London Zoo send letters to Santa [Video]

Meerkats at London Zoo send letters to Santa

Meerkats at ZSL London Zoo posted their Christmas wishlist to Santa today (Mon30 November), after zookeepers gifted the mob a miniature mailbox with theirfavourite crickets hidden inside. As they prepare to reopen on Wednesday(December 2) the charity zoo is urging the public to book tickets to visit itsoutdoor attractions for a festive day out in December.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:38Published

16-year-old travels 5,000 kilometres across 7 countries to find a better life [Video]

16-year-old travels 5,000 kilometres across 7 countries to find a better life

This teenage migrant crossed seven countries, two continents and the ocean in search of a better life after mistreatment in his home country of Cameroon.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 03:37Published
This group of aquarium penguins got some exercise on a 'field trip' to a Chicago stadium [Video]

This group of aquarium penguins got some exercise on a 'field trip' to a Chicago stadium

Magellanic penguins Izzy, Darwin, Tombo and Charlotte ventured from Shedd Aquarium to Chicago's Soldier Field to get in some exercise.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:49Published
Baby sea turtle still attached to egg yolk [Video]

Baby sea turtle still attached to egg yolk

Sometimes, even when they are already as perfect as this little one, something happens that keeps sea turtle embryos from reaching that final stage of their development. Sometimes it can even be as..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:26Published