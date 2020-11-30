Happy Birthday, Chrissy Teigen!

Christine Diane Teigen turns 35 years old today.

Here are five things you may not have known about the model.

1.

She began her modeling career after she was discovered while working in a surf shop.

2.

Her friends call her Terry because she is “always in a terrycloth towel.”.

3.

Teigen met her husband, John Legend, on the set of his 2006 music video for his song, “Stereo.”.

4.

She has written two cookbooks.

5.

She revealed the correct way to pronounce her last name is “Tie-gen,” not “Tee-gen.”.

