Markle's miscarriage is, tragically, not uncommon Video Credit: Loopsider - English - Duration: 03:09s - Published 3 minutes ago Markle's miscarriage is, tragically, not uncommon Miscarriage is a common tragedy for women, but it's rarely talked about openly. Now, figures including Meghan Markle and Chrissy Teigen are publicizing their losses. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like