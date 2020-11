Nick Wright: Bucs lost vs Chiefs due to Brady's erratic passing & turnovers | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright & Brandon Marshall break down the results of the week 12 matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

While the defense showed up and held their own, far better than they had in a while, Nick feels the Bucs lost primarily due to Tom Brady's erratic passing & turnovers.