Disney+ Adds Chadwick Boseman Tribute to Beginning of 'Black Panther'

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:48s - Published
Boseman, who died earlier this year after a long battle with colon cancer.

Would have turned 44 years old on Nov.

29.

On Nov.

28, Bob Iger, Executive Chairman of The Walt Disney Company, took to Twitter to announce the special tribute to Boseman.

Marvel also shared the tribute on Twitter for those who don't subscribe to Disney+.

Marvel and Disney did a similar tribute to Stan Lee after his death in 2018


