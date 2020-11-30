Blade Runner Game Director Louis Castle: Extended Interview

Ars Technica is proud to present our extended interview with Westwood Studios co-founder Louis Castle - the executive producer, art director, and technical director behind the influential 90’s point and click PC adaptation of Blade Runner.

Learn more about the challenges Louis and his team overcame in converting the Blade Runner universe into an interactive environment, reinventing adventure games and taking players on an audiovisual journey on par with Ridley Scott’s sci-fi masterpiece.