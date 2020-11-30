Shehla Rashid's father files complaint against her, seeks investigation|Onendia News

Shocking allegations have been levelled against former JNU Student Leader Shehla Rashid by her father.

Abdul Rashid Shora filed a complaint against his daughter saying that He is facing death threats from his daughter Shehla Rashid.

He has demanded Investigation against her 4 being involved in 'notorious activities', He has claimed that There are anti-national activities going in his house.

He even wrote to the Jammu and Kashmir DGP seeking immediate security cover, citing a threat to his life from his daughters Shehla and Asma and his wife Zubaida Shora.

In the letter, Abdul Rashid Shora made sensational claims alleging that Shehla had joined the Jammu Kashmir People's Movement for Rs 3 crores despite categorically refusing to join J&K politics.

