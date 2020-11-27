Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Senior Iranian official accuses Israel over nuclear scientist's killing

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:43s - Published
Senior Iranian official accuses Israel over nuclear scientist's killing

Senior Iranian official accuses Israel over nuclear scientist's killing

Israel accused of using remote-controlled weapons to kill its top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh Mohsen Fakhrizadeh Iranian physicist

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh: Iran buries assassinated nuclear scientist

 In a speech, the defence minister vows to avenge Mohsen Fakhrizadeh's killing and continue his work.
BBC News

Funeral in Iran for murdered nuclear scientist

 Iran has begun a funeral for a recently killed scientist who founded the Islamic Republic's military nuclear programme in the early 2000s.State TV broadcast the..
New Zealand Herald
Iran mourns slain nuclear scientist [Video]

Iran mourns slain nuclear scientist

A top advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader has warned that those responsible for killing one of the country's top nuclear scientists would face a "calculated and decisive" response. Tehran blames Israel for the attack. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:20Published
Rouhani accuses ‘mercenary’ Israel of killing top Iran scientist [Video]

Rouhani accuses ‘mercenary’ Israel of killing top Iran scientist

Iranian president accuses Israel of assassinating high-ranking nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:50Published

Israel Israel Country in Western Asia

WorldView: Ethiopia declares victory; Iran accuses Israel of killing nuclear scientist

 Ethiopia is claiming victory as the military takes control of the Tigray region's capital. Iran holds a funeral for a top nuclear scientist who was killed in a..
CBS News
Iran lays to rest nuclear scientist and vows to carry his forward work [Video]

Iran lays to rest nuclear scientist and vows to carry his forward work

Ali Shamkhani, a top Iranian security official, used the funeral to accuse Israel of using “electronic devices” to kill the nuclear scientist.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published
Iran suspects opposition and Israel for death [Video]

Iran suspects opposition and Israel for death

Iran called the assassination of one of its top nuclear scientists "complicated", with a senior official saying on Monday that an opposition group as well as Israel were behind last weeks killing. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:28Published

Related news from verified sources

Top Iranian nuclear scientist assassinated near Tehran, senior Iranian official says

Israel has alleged Mohsen Fakhrizadeh led a military program examining the feasibility of building a...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •HaaretzSky News


Iran says Israel remotely killed military nuclear scientist

Iran says Israel remotely killed military nuclear scientist TEHRAN, Iran — A top Iranian security official says Israel used “electronic devices” to...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimesEurasia ReviewNewsday


How will Iran retaliate for the assassination of its top nuclear scientist?

How will Iran retaliate for the assassination of its top nuclear scientist? The chief-of-staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Maj Gen Mohammed Bagheri, vowed “severe revenge”...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Eurasia ReviewUpworthy



Related videos from verified sources

Iran buries top nuclear scientist, blames Israel and US for attack [Video]

Iran buries top nuclear scientist, blames Israel and US for attack

Credit: FRANCE 24 English     Duration: 01:53Published
Top Iranian nuclear scientist assassinated near Tehran [Video]

Top Iranian nuclear scientist assassinated near Tehran

Iranian foreign minister condemns killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh as an ‘act of state terror’ and links Israel to the attack.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:01Published
Iran vows vengeance over top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizade's killing [Video]

Iran vows vengeance over top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizade's killing

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif says there are 'serious indications of [an] Israeli role' in the death of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was shot dead on FridayView on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:35Published