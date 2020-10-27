Inside a $38M Oceanside Mansion With A Private Beach

Today Architectural Digest brings you to the southernmost tip of Orange County in California to tour the magnificent Casa San Mateo, a $38 million oceanfront estate complete with a private beach.

Located at 4130 Calle Isabella in San Clemente, the 7 bedroom/10 bath Tuscan style mansion has 13,000 sq.

Ft.

Of living space accentuated by glorious views of the Pacific Ocean.

With a 55 foot pool, tennis & bocce courts and 450 of private beach to explore, life at Casa San Mateo is never short on luxurious options.