Brexit: What is changing from January 1 2021?

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:21s - Published
Brexit: What is changing from January 1 2021?

Brexit: What is changing from January 1 2021?

With the transition period ending for the UK on January 1 2021, we take a lookat some of the key changes for Britain as it leaves the European Union.


Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

Nicola Sturgeon sends message of unity to EU ahead of Brexit [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon sends message of unity to EU ahead of Brexit

Nicola Sturgeon has sent a message of unity to countries in the European Union(EU) as Brexit looms. The UK is scheduled to leave the EU at the end of nextmonth, following the end of the transition period.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:42Published
Brexit: Trade deal negotiations enter what could be final week [Video]

Brexit: Trade deal negotiations enter what could be final week

Crunch talks aimed at securing a post-Brexit trade deal between the EuropeanUnion and UK will resume on Monday in what could be the final week ofdiscussions. The EU’s chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, was meetingcounterpart Lord (David) Frost in London as they seek to hammer out anagreement.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:39Published
Michel Barnier arrives at post-Brexit trade talks [Video]

Michel Barnier arrives at post-Brexit trade talks

EU Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier says "there's a reason for determination" as he continues post-Brexit trade negotiations in London. The last-ditch talks continued over the weekend with fishing rights remaining a major bone of contention, according to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:59Published
George Eustice on farming: We are going to change the system [Video]

George Eustice on farming: We are going to change the system

The Environment Secretary has outlined the Government’s goals for its newpost-Brexit payment system for farmers. George Eustice spoke to BBC Breakfast.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

Brexit briefing: 31 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 31 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published

Northern Ireland fishing industry remains in the dark as Brexit approaches

Northern Ireland fishing industry remains in the dark as Brexit approaches With just five weeks to go until the UK finally leaves the EU, Northern Ireland's fishing industry is...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Brexit: NI businesses facing 'very, very difficult' January

There are "low levels of preparedness" over Brexit as firms deal with the pandemic, a civil servant...
BBC News - Published

Warning coronavirus has led businesses from Brexit preparation

Warning coronavirus has led businesses from Brexit preparation A survey of county businesses has suggested many are not ready for the January 1 change.
Leicester Mercury - Published


Brexit briefing: 32 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 32 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published
Brexit briefing: 33 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 33 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published
Brexit briefing: 34 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 34 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published