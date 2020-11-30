Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Announce All-Female Communications Team

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:54s - Published
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Announce All-Female Communications Team

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Announce All-Female Communications Team

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Announce All-Female Communications Team.

The president-elect and vice president-elect made the announcement on Sunday.

The new team consists of Jen Psaki, Kate Bedingfield, Symone Sanders.

Elizabeth Alexander, Ashley Etienne, Karine Jean Pierre and Pili Tobar.

Biden said the team of "qualified, experienced communicators" .

Will "bring diverse perspectives to their work and a shared commitment to building this country back better.".

Harris said the women will communicate "clearly, honestly and transparently" in their roles.

President-elect Biden will reportedly receive his first Presidential Daily Briefing on Monday


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

7-member all women team to lead White House communications war room

US President-elect Joe Biden has named a seven member all-women team to lead the White House...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •MENAFN.comUpworthySBS


Biden names all-female senior communications team

Biden names all-female senior communications team Read full article November 29, 2020, 11:58 PM·3 min read US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •MENAFN.comUpworthyBelfast TelegraphCBC.caBusiness InsiderSBSJapan Today


Kayleigh McEnany’s peculiar complaint about coverage of Biden’s all-female press team

Trump’s communications team on Sunday took issue with a Washington Post report about...
Washington Post - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Joe Biden Fractures Foot [Video]

Joe Biden Fractures Foot

President-elect Joe Biden has fractured his foot.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:36Published
Biden selects all female communications team [Video]

Biden selects all female communications team

President Elect Joe Biden has put together an all female communications team for the White House.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:25Published
Biden announces all-female communications team [Video]

Biden announces all-female communications team

President-elect Joe Biden on Sunday tapped key campaign staff and advisors to lead his all-female senior communications team. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:17Published