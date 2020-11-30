Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Announce All-Female Communications Team

The president-elect and vice president-elect made the announcement on Sunday.

The new team consists of Jen Psaki, Kate Bedingfield, Symone Sanders.

Elizabeth Alexander, Ashley Etienne, Karine Jean Pierre and Pili Tobar.

Biden said the team of "qualified, experienced communicators" .

Will "bring diverse perspectives to their work and a shared commitment to building this country back better.".

Harris said the women will communicate "clearly, honestly and transparently" in their roles.

President-elect Biden will reportedly receive his first Presidential Daily Briefing on Monday