Jenrick: Extended opening hours for shops over Christmas

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has said that some areas in England could "de-escalate" from their current tier before Christmas, following a "meaningful review" on December 16.
Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick says Priti Patel is a "brilliant" Home Secretary who deserves the support of the government.
Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has denied that Boris Johnson regards Scottish devolution as a "disaster". The Prime Minister was reported as telling a meeting of Tory MPs that devolution in Scotland was Tony Blair's "biggest mistake". "The Prime Minister is a strong supporter of devolution", Mr Jenrick said, "what he does believe in, very strongly, is the union". Asked what the Prime Minister meant by his comments, Mr Jenrick added Mr Johnson "doesn't like to see devolution used to fuel nationalism and separatism...none of us want to see Nicola Sturgeon and her very narrow nationalism and separatism break apart the hundreds of years of friend and bonds that bind together the peoples of the United Kingdom."
Meerkats at ZSL London zoo have posted their Christmas wishlist to Santa after they were gifted a miniature mailbox with their favourite crickets inside. The charity zoo is preparing to reopen this Wednesday (2 Dec). Zookeeper Luke Taylor said: “all the meerkats want for Christmas is for people to visit the zoo this December, because booking a ticket will support the expert care of our 20,000 animals during this difficult time."
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the country cannot afford to take its "foot of the throat of the beast" and risk a rise in Covid infections and deaths.
He added he understood people's frustrations over the new tiered system, particularly the hospitality sector that has endured so much during the pandemic.
Pakistan's loneliest elephant is being relocated to a new sanctuary in Cambodia after popstar Cher campaigned for him to be rescued. The elephant, named Kaavan, has spent 35 years in Marghazar Zoo in Islamabad without proper socialisation and has been on his own since his partner died in 2012
Shadow Education Secretary Kate Green says the government needs to ensure exams are fair for all students, suggesting the standardisation of results across the country.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce sweeping reforms for students in England taking A-level and GCSE exams in the summer.
Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced pubs, bars, restaurants and cafes across the country will not be able to serve alcohol, and must shut by 1800 from Friday.
Indoor entertainment venues - such as cinemas, casinos and bowling alleys - will have to close from the same date, as well as indoor attractions such as museums, galleries and heritage sites.