Missing teen found safe Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:19s - Published 3 minutes ago A missing teen was found safe after he crashed a car in Wilmington. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend WITH DETAILS.JENNIFER THEY TOOK SPERRYPOLICE OFFICER FOUND THISTEENAGER WALKING ALONG ROUTE 38ABOUT AN HOUR AND A HALF AGO.HE IS SAFE NOW AND BACK WITH HISPARENTS.THIS AFTER AND ATE OUR LONGSEARCH THAT INVOLVED BETWEEN 60AND 70 OFFICERS FROM SURROUNDINGTOWNS.LISA SCOURED THE AREA ON FOOT,PUT UP A DRONE AND A HELICOPTERTO HELP OUT AND SET OUT ON ATVS.THE 14-YEAR-OLD FROM BILLERICAWENT MISSING AT 2:00 THISMORNING.WILMINGTON POLICE SAY HE TOOK AFAMILY VEHICLE AND CRASHED INTOA TELEPHONE POLE ALONG SHE NAVANEW IN WILMINGTON AND WALKEDAWAY FROM THE SCENE.CONCERN GREW BECAUSE THETEENAGER WAS ONLY WEARING ASWEATSHIRT.POLICE TELL US THE TEEN HAS ADEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITY.AROUND 10:30 THIS MORNING, HEWAS FOUND.WE WILL INVESTIGATE IT.IT IS STILL A CRASH.WE HAVE TO INVESTIGATE THAT ANDKNOW EXACTLY WHAT HAPPENED ANDPIECE IT TOGETHER.THIS IS ABOUT HIM BEING SAFERIGHT NOW, AND Iā€™M SURE THEPARENTS ARE GRATEFUL.JENNIFER: AND AMULETS CAME TOTHE AREA.HE WAS CHECKED OUT AND IS OK ANDBACK WITH HIS PARENTS





You Might Like