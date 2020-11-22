Boris Johnson defends Covid-19 tier system

Boris Johnson has defended the introduction of the tier system for England,saying it would be wrong to “take our foot off the throat of the beast”.
On avisit to pharmaceutical firm Wockhardt at its facility in North Wales, thePrime Minister said England’s lockdown had got the disease under control withthe R number – a measure of how quickly the virus is spreading – below 1.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the country cannot afford to take its "foot of the throat of the beast" and risk a rise in Covid infections and deaths.
He added he understood people's frustrations over the new tiered system, particularly the hospitality sector that has endured so much during the pandemic.
Shadow Education Secretary Kate Green says the government needs to ensure exams are fair for all students, suggesting the standardisation of results across the country.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce sweeping reforms for students in England taking A-level and GCSE exams in the summer.
Environment Secretary George Eustice insists "now is not the time to abandon" Covid measures, however adds it's understandable to feel anxiety and apprehension over the "draconian" rules.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a revolt from his own MPs over the introduction of new tiered restrictions across England once the lockdown ends on Wednesday.
On the issue of Brexit, Boris Johnson said the likelihood of a deal was "verymuch determined " by the EU. "There's a deal to be done if they want to do it,which would, I think, benefit people on both..
