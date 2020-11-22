Global  
 

Boris Johnson defends Covid-19 tier system

Boris Johnson defends Covid-19 tier system

Boris Johnson defends Covid-19 tier system

Boris Johnson has defended the introduction of the tier system for England,saying it would be wrong to “take our foot off the throat of the beast”.

On avisit to pharmaceutical firm Wockhardt at its facility in North Wales, thePrime Minister said England’s lockdown had got the disease under control withthe R number – a measure of how quickly the virus is spreading – below 1.


