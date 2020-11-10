Skip Bayless reacts to Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. & Nate Robinson knock out by Jake Paul | UNDISPUTED

Global  
 

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate
Former NBA point guard Nate Robinson learned the hard way that crossing over into a new sport isn’t easy.

Robinson took on YouTube sensation Jake Paul in an exhibition boxing match leading up to the Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Junior fight and was out cold less than 2 minutes into the second round.

Then, we saw Tyson make his return to boxing over the weekend taking on Roy Jones Junior.

Both fighters showed flashes of their former greatness, with Tyson being the more active fighter, in a fight that ultimately resulted in a draw.

Hear what Skip Bayless has to say about the boxing matches.


