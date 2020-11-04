Watch: PM Modi watches sound and light show at Sarnath Archaeological site

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended 'Dev Deepawali Mahotsav' in UP's Varanasi on November 30. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also attended 'Dev Deepawali Mahotsav' along with PM Modi today. Celebrations took place at large scale on this auspicious occasion. Addressing at the event, PM Modi said, "The statue of the Annapurna deity which was stolen over 100 years ago, is now on its way back here," "It is a matter of great fortune that 'Mata Annapurna' will come back to her original home. Statues of our deities are part of our priceless legacy," he added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated six-lane widening project of Handia (Prayagraj)-Rajatalab (Varanasi) section of National Highway 19. PM Modi arrived at Varanasi on November 30. Addressing at the event, PM Modi said, "Infrastructure development in Uttar Pradesh has improved since Yogi Adityanath has become the Chief Minister." "Today, work is underway on development of 12 airports in the state," he added. He will also attend Dev Deepawali event, undertake site visit of Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor Project and visit Sarnath Archaeological Site.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated six-lane widening project of Handia (Prayagraj)-Rajatalab (Varanasi) section of National Highway 19. PM Modi arrived at Varanasi on November 30. Addressing at the event, PM Modi said, "Varanasi is getting improved infrastructure on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti and Dev Deepawali. This will benefit both Varanasi and Prayagraj." "Along with beautification of Kashi in past years, we can now witness benefit of work done on connectivity here. New highways, flyovers, widening of roads to reduce traffic jams, work currently being done in and around Varanasi has never happened since independence," he added. PM will also attend Dev Deepawali event, undertake site visit of Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor Project and visit Sarnath Archaeological Site.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended 'Dev Deepawali Mahotsav' in UP's Varanasi on November 30. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also attended 'Dev Deepawali Mahotsav' along with PM Modi today. Celebrations took place at large scale on this auspicious occasion. Addressing at the event, PM Modi said, "No matter how much things have changed due to COVID-19, nothing could change the 'Urja', 'Bhakti' and 'Shakti' of Kashi."
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on November 12 visited Rajghat after the successful bypolls conducted in Bihar. Replying on allegations of 'slow counting' during Bihar bypolls, he said that to ensure social distancing additional 33,000 polling booths were allotted for the state elections.
Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh reached Raj Ghat on Nov 04. He paid tribute to Mahatama Gandhi. Punjab CM will stage 'dharna' here after President Kovind declined his meeting request. He said, "We're buying power from National Grid from funds we're left with. The Constitutional guarantee of receiving quarterly GSTs has not been fulfilled and is pending since March. Rs 10,000 crores are due. This step-motherly treatment is wrong. This is not a 'morcha-bandhi'. We asked for time with the President to explain the situation in Punjab that he didn't give. So we thought we'd come and share our views on the matter. I haven't asked for time from the PM but I will in due course."
