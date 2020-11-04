Watch: PM Modi watches sound and light show at Sarnath Archaeological site

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Sarnath Archaeological Site in Varanasi on Monday evening.

The prime minister was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

PM Modi watched the light and sound show at the Sarnath site.

Earlier the prime minister also watched the laser show at the ghats.

This comes after PM Modi attended Dev Deepawali Mahotsav at Raj Ghat in Varanasi, earlier in the day.

The prime minister lit the customary first diya at the Raj Ghat.

