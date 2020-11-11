'Aaron Rodgers was phenomenal' — Shannon Sharpe on Packers blowout win over Bears | UNDISPUTED

Aaron Rodgers had no problem working through the Bears defense last night.

Rodgers had just over 200 yards through the air but racked up 4 touchdowns and was not hit in the pocket once all night.

The Green Bay Packers led by as many as 31 in the 4th quarter before the Chicago Bears got a few late scores to bring it to a 41-to-25 final.

Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Aaron Rodgers' performance.