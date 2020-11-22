Global  
 

Is Ethiopia's war really over?

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:58s - Published
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed praised his soldiers on Monday after declaring victory in Tigray, but leaders of the region's powerful TPLF say they are still fighting.

David Doyle reports.


Tigray leader calls on Ethiopia’s PM to ‘stop the madness’

 The fugitive leader of Ethiopia’s Tigray region has called on Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to “stop the madness” and withdraw troops from the territory...
WorldNews

Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: Authorities hunt for TPLF leadership

 Ethiopia's federal police are searching for the leaders of the Tigray People's Liberation Front after government soldiers entered the Tigray regional capital,..
WorldNews
Ethiopia PM says Tigray operation over after army seizes Mekelle [Video]

Abiy Ahmed announces end of military operations in Tigray region after army says it is in ‘full control’ of Mekelle; TPLF vows to keep fighting.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 04:11Published

Ethiopia refugees struggle in Sudan camps [Video]

Aid agencies and local volunteers are helping tens of thousands of Ethiopian refugees in eastern Sudan regain a sense of normality in makeshift camps.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:40Published

WorldView: Ethiopia declares victory; Iran accuses Israel of killing nuclear scientist

 Ethiopia is claiming victory as the military takes control of the Tigray region's capital. Iran holds a funeral for a top nuclear scientist who was killed in a..
CBS News

Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: Tigray force 'still fighting' despite army Mekelle push

 Local TPLF forces deny claims by the Ethiopia army that they have been crushed across the region.
BBC News
Ethiopian conflict: end of the war, or start of an insurgency? [Video]

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:36Published

Ethiopia: Tigray forces retreat from capital, but fighting set to continue [Video]

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:12Published

Tigray conflict: Ethiopian federal forces hunt for TPLF leaders [Video]

The Ethiopian government launched a manhunt on Sunday for the leaders of the northern region of Tigray after announcing military operations were complete.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:04Published
Ethiopia says hunt for Tigray leaders begins [Video]

Ethiopia has announced the capture of Tigray's capital Mekelle and says the military operation is over - but the leader of the rebellious Tigrayan People's Liberation Front says they will fight on. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:58Published

Iran mourns slain nuclear scientist [Video]

A top advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader has warned that those responsible for killing one of the country's top nuclear scientists would face a "calculated and decisive" response. Tehran blames Israel for the attack. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:20Published
Tigrayan forces 'destroy' Ethiopian army division [Video]

The assertion from the TPLF comes amid claims and counterclaims about who has the upper hand in the three-week old conflict. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:57Published
Ethiopia gives Tigray 72 hours to surrender [Video]

Tigrayan forces have destroyed the airport serving a town claimed by Ethiopia as one of the world's oldest centers of Christianity. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:49Published

Ethiopia's war is not over, says leader of Tigrayan forces

PM Abiy's forces capture Tigrayan capital Mekelle ■ Some fear protracted guerrilla war in northern...
Haaretz - Published Also reported by •Deutsche Welle


Ethiopia: The African Union Has a Legal Duty to Silence the Guns in Tigray

[African Arguments] The onset of a shooting war between Ethiopia's National Defense Force (ENDF) and...
allAfrica.com - Published

Nobel Peace Prize Winner To Belligerent Warmaker: Ethiopia Under Abiy Ahmed

In Ethiopia, the 2019 winner of the Nobel Peace Prize is now embroiled in a blood war. So, what...
NPR - Published


Both sides claim gains in Ethiopia war, Tigrayans accused of massacre [Video]

Credit: FRANCE 24 English     Duration: 02:51Published
Ethiopian refugees caught in civil war [Video]

Sky’s Africa correspondent John Sparks speaks to refugees scarred by the ongoing civil war in Ethiopia.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 04:33Published
Ethiopia: Thousands flee Tigray to Sudan border. [Video]

The conflict in Ethiopia is forcing thousands of people to flee from Tigray into neighbouring Sudan.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:32Published