Teen celebrates 10 years giving back to kids in hospitals with her annual toy drive

As soon as you walk down into Emily Meyer’s basement, you can see mountains of stuffed animals and toys of all kinds organized into different age groups.

Meyer now refers to it as 'Toy Central' since she started ‘Emily’s Awesome Toy Drive’.

The inspiration behind the toy drive started ten years ago when Meyer got sick on Christmas day and had to be rushed to the hospital.

She woke up to a volunteer from the Child Life Program who handed her Christmas presents.

Even though she already had presented at home, the program insisted that every child be presented with a present on Christmas.

“It’s been amazing how it’s grown over the years and knowing that she can provide comfort and care to anyone ill just gi...

