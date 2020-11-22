Global  
 

Moderna Applies For FDA Authorization

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:40s
Moderna has applied to the FDA for emergency use authorization of its coronavirus vaccine.

CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez explains what that means.


Moderna to ask FDA for COVID-19 vaccine authorization

Moderna to ask FDA for COVID-19 vaccine authorization Photo by Blake Nissen for The Boston Globe via Getty Images Moderna plans to file for...
Coronavirus vaccine czar said Moderna will seek an emergency use authorization for its vaccine by the end of November

Slaoui said an FDA panel would review Moderna's application on December 17, a week after it reviews...
Moderna vaccine 100 per cent effective against severe COVID-19

US biotech company Moderna on Monday announced that it plans to request an Emergency Use...
Coronavirus Surge Across The U.S. [Video]

The drug company Moderna announced this morning that it's asking the F-D-A to give its vaccine emergency use authorization. More than 4 million people tested positive for COVID-19 in November --..

Moderna To Send Its COVID-19 Vaccine To FDA For Emergency Use Authorization [Video]

WBZ TV's Nick Giovanni reports.

Moderna vaccine 94 percent effective, company says [Video]

Cambridge-based Moderna is asking for FDA authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine.

