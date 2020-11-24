Fauci Warns of 'Surge upon Surge' of Coronavirus Infections

Dr. Anthony Fauci made the statement during a televised interview on ABC's 'This Week' on Sunday.

We may see a surge upon a surge.

We don't want to frighten people, but that's just the reality.

, Dr. Anthony Fauci, via NPR News.

We said that these things would happen as we got into the cold weather and as we began traveling, and they've happened, Dr. Anthony Fauci, via NPR News.

Fauci made the statements as COVID-19 hospitalizations hit 91,500 on Sunday.

18,000 of those patients were in the intensive care unit, with more than 6,000 on ventilators.

Millions of Americans traveled over the Thanksgiving weekend, despite advice against traveling released by public health officials.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 13 million people in the U.S. have contracted the coronavirus.

On Friday, more than 200,000 cases were recorded in a single day