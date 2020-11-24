Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fauci Warns of 'Surge upon Surge' of Coronavirus Infections

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:06s - Published
Fauci Warns of 'Surge upon Surge' of Coronavirus Infections

Fauci Warns of 'Surge upon Surge' of Coronavirus Infections

Dr Fauci Warns of 'Surge upon Surge' , of Coronavirus Infections .

Dr. Anthony Fauci made the statement during a televised interview on ABC's 'This Week' on Sunday.

We may see a surge upon a surge.

We don't want to frighten people, but that's just the reality.

, Dr. Anthony Fauci, via NPR News.

We said that these things would happen as we got into the cold weather and as we began traveling, and they've happened, Dr. Anthony Fauci, via NPR News.

Fauci made the statements as COVID-19 hospitalizations hit 91,500 on Sunday.

18,000 of those patients were in the intensive care unit, with more than 6,000 on ventilators.

Millions of Americans traveled over the Thanksgiving weekend, despite advice against traveling released by public health officials.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 13 million people in the U.S. have contracted the coronavirus.

On Friday, more than 200,000 cases were recorded in a single day


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus digest: US braces for post-Thanksgiving 'surge'

The top infectious diseases specialist in the US, Anthony Fauci, has warned of a "surge upon surge"...
Deutsche Welle - Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: Dr Anthony Fauci warns US of 'surge upon a surge' of infections

Covid 19 coronavirus: Dr Anthony Fauci warns US of 'surge upon a surge' of infections The top US infectious disease expert says the country may see "surge upon a surge" of the coronavirus...
New Zealand Herald - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Fauci Warns Of COVID ‘Surge Upon A Surge’ [Video]

Fauci Warns Of COVID ‘Surge Upon A Surge’

Dr. Anthony Fauci predicted the U.S. would see a spike in COVID-19 infections on top of the existing surge, as millions of Americans return from Thanksgiving travel.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:28Published
New CDC Model Projects COVID-19 Will Nearly Double This Winter [Video]

New CDC Model Projects COVID-19 Will Nearly Double This Winter

New CDC Model Projects COVID-19 Cases, Will Nearly Double This Winter. The forecasting model was developed by researchers at the Washington University in St. Louis. It projects the possibility of..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:59Published
Doctor Anthony Fauci Says Santa Claus Is ‘Immune’ to COVID-19 [Video]

Doctor Anthony Fauci Says Santa Claus Is ‘Immune’ to COVID-19

Doctor Anthony Fauci has reassured children everywhere that Santa Claus won’t be spreading anything but holiday cheer this year.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:30Published