Nikki Bella Is 'More In Love' With Artem Chigvintsev After Son's Birth

While speaking with ET Canada's Morgan Hoffman about the sixth season of their hit reality show "Total Bellas", Nikki and Brie Bella open up about motherhood after the twins welcomed their sons one day apart.

Plus, Nikki says she is "more in love" with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev since the birth of their first child.

