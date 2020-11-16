'Afghanistan troop withdrawal must be coordinated'
President Trump has announced he wants to unilaterally cut US troop levels to 2,500 in January 2021.
Trump to cut troop levels in Afghanistan, Iraq[NFA] President Donald Trump will sharply reduce the number of U.S. forces in Afghanistan from 4,500 to 2,500 by mid-January, the Pentagon announced on Tuesday, stopping short of a full withdrawal from..
Pentagon To Commanders: Get Read To Draw DownThe Pentagon has issued a notice to commanders known as a 'warning order.'
According to CNN, officials say it's to begin planning to draw down the number of troops in Afghanistan to 2,500 troops and..