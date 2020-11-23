Global  
 

Moderna says it will today ask for approval for its COVID-19 vaccine in Europe and the US

Moderna says it will today ask for approval for its COVID-19 vaccine in Europe and the US


Moderna boss says its COVID-19 vaccine should be given to vulnerable

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) has confirmed its COVID-19 vaccine achieved a 94% success in its recent...
Coronavirus Updates: Moderna To Submit Vaccine For FDA Approval Today

Coronavirus Updates: Moderna To Submit Vaccine For FDA Approval Today The company said its vaccine was 94.1% effective against COVID-19 and 100% effective in preventing...
EUR/USD rises as vaccine news offset weak EU recession fears

EUR/USD rises as vaccine news offset weak EU recession fears The EUR/USD is up by more than 0.40% as European countries start planning for mass Covid-19...
Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine - What's Next And Why Masks Will Still Be Needed

Dr. Mallika Marshall explains the FDA approval process for vaccines and why masks will still be needed next year.

Breaking News: Moderna To Apply For Emergency Use

Moderna announced its plans to ask the FDA for emergency use authorization for its Covid-19 vaccine today

AstraZeneca awaiting 'relatively fast' vaccine approval from the EU, executive says

The company's Executive Vice President for Europe and Canada told Euronews that once approved the vaccine could be distributed "very fast" across all EU member states.

