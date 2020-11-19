Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Is An Excellent Zelda Action Game

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 09:05s - Published 5 minutes ago

The follow-up to Hyrule Warriors is here, and our reviewer, Ty, is here to take us through all the ways Age of Calamity builds on its predecessor, as well as how to connects to the story of Breath of the Wild.

The follow-up to Hyrule Warriors is here, and our reviewer, Ty, is here to take us through all the ways Age of Calamity builds on its predecessor, as well as how to connects to the story of Breath of the Wild.

Is it enough to tide Zelda fans over until the release of BOTW 2?