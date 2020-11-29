Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Romain Grosjean Miraculously Survives After One of F1’s Biggest Crashes (VIDEO)

Video Credit: Cerise Media English - Duration: 01:10s - Published
Romain Grosjean Miraculously Survives After One of F1’s Biggest Crashes (VIDEO)

Romain Grosjean Miraculously Survives After One of F1’s Biggest Crashes (VIDEO)

Romain Grosjean Miraculously Survives After One of F1’s Biggest Crashes (VIDEO)


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Romain Grosjean sends message from hospital bed after suffering burns in fiery crash, as Daniel Ricciardo slams Formula 1 over ‘Hollywood’ coverage of horror smash

Romain Grosjean somehow walked away from one of the worst Formula 1 crashes in recent history on...
talkSPORT - Published

Halo 'absolutely' saved Grosjean's life

Halo 'absolutely' saved Grosjean's life Nov.30 - Romain Grosjean on Sunday miraculously survived one of the scariest crashes in Formula 1...
F1-Fansite - Published

Motorsport: Romain Grosjean posts video hours after car explodes in fireball after first lap crash in Bahrain Grand Prix

Motorsport: Romain Grosjean posts video hours after car explodes in fireball after first lap crash in Bahrain Grand Prix Formula One driver Romain Grosjean has posted a video on social media just hours after a horrific...
New Zealand Herald - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Romain Grosjean survives F1 horror crash [Video]

Romain Grosjean survives F1 horror crash

Romain Grosjean has said the controversial Halo safety device saved his life after he escaped a dramatic high-speed crash.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 04:16Published
F1 driver’s ‘miracle’ escape from fiery crash [Video]

F1 driver’s ‘miracle’ escape from fiery crash

Romain Grosjean credited the halo protection bar with saving his life in a fiery crash that ripped his car in two on the opening lap of the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday. Libby Hogan..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:02Published
Grosjean's 'miracle' escape from F1 Bahrain crash [Video]

Grosjean's 'miracle' escape from F1 Bahrain crash

Romain Grosjean credited the halo protection bar with saving his life in a fiery crash that ripped his car in two on the opening lap of the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday. Libby Hogan..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:02Published