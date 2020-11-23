The Most Disappointing Video Game Announcement EVER Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 05:06s - Published 2 days ago The Most Disappointing Video Game Announcement EVER Unfortunately, some video game development companies are either so misguided in what they think the players want, or they just don’t care. Time and time again, we see video game announcements receive significant backlash from gamers for various reasons. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Unfortunately, some video game development companies are either so misguided in what they think the players want, or they just don’t care. Time and time again, we see video game announcements receive significant backlash from gamers for various reasons. It could be due to the lackluster gameplay shown, the fact that the development or port is a shameless cash grab, the game features controversial content, or it could be due to something else entirely. In this video, we're talking about a case of ‘wrong game, right console,’ and that game is Grand Theft Auto V.





You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Top 10 Most Disappointing Video Games of 2020



These titles may not necessarily be bad, but in the state they came in, things could have been significantly better! For this list, we’re looking at games that failed to live up to their hype. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 11:14 Published 18 hours ago Thanksgiving Ravens-Steelers Game Postponed Due to COVID-19



The NFL made the announcement on Wednesday after several Ravens players and staff members were placed on the COVID-19 Reserve List. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:56 Published 6 days ago Top 20 Biggest Video Game Copycat FAILS



Some video games can get away with copying other games, but not these ones. For this list, we’ll be looking at various video games that blatantly ripped off more successful ones. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 19:55 Published 1 week ago

