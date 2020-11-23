The Most Disappointing Video Game Announcement EVER
Unfortunately, some video game development companies are either so misguided in what they think the players want, or they just don’t care.
Time and time again, we see video game announcements receive significant backlash from gamers for various reasons.
It could be due to the lackluster gameplay shown, the fact that the development or port is a shameless cash grab, the game features controversial content, or it could be due to something else entirely.
In this video, we're talking about a case of ‘wrong game, right console,’ and that game is Grand Theft Auto V.