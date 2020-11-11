Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Our Assassin's Creed: Valhalla Review Angered Some People (Review Recap)

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 29:41s - Published
Our Assassin's Creed: Valhalla Review Angered Some People (Review Recap)

Our Assassin's Creed: Valhalla Review Angered Some People (Review Recap)

It's no secret that my review of “Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla” was...polarizing, to put it gently.

Many of you wrote in criticizing the review in a variety of ways, and in this video I will address as many of those concerns as I can.

It's no secret that my review of “Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla” was...polarizing, to put it gently.

Many of you wrote in criticizing the review in a variety of ways, and in this video I will address as many of those concerns as I can.

Since the original review I have doubled my play time with Valhalla, so without further ado, here's my Review Recap!




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Immortals Fenyx Rising is good clean derivative fun

It’s a wonderful time for people who like open world games. Thanks in large part to publisher...
The Next Web - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Xbox Series X review, Capcom data breach, new console games reviewed [Video]

Xbox Series X review, Capcom data breach, new console games reviewed

This week:- We do a quick review of the Xbox Series X- We talk about the Capcom data breach and what has been compromised- We do a quick review of the newly launched games, mainly: Spiderman Miles..

Credit: YTV SG     Duration: 07:07Published
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Needs To Get With The Times [Video]

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Needs To Get With The Times

So, here we are with “Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla”, the umpteenth entry in Ubisoft’s historical fiction gone science fiction series. Here, you take the role of Eivor, a viking who, having been..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 14:45Published