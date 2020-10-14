Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Govt invites Kisan Unions for talks on Dec 1 at Vigyan Bhavan

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:20s - Published
Govt invites Kisan Unions for talks on Dec 1 at Vigyan Bhavan

Govt invites Kisan Unions for talks on Dec 1 at Vigyan Bhavan

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar invited leaders of Kisan Unions for talks on December 1 amid ongoing protests against Centre's farm laws.

"It was decided that next round of talks will be held on December 3 but farmers are agitating, it's winter and there is COVID.

So meeting should be held earlier.

So farmer leaders - present in 1st round of talks - have been invited at Vigyan Bhavan on December 1 at 3 pm," said Agriculture Minister Tomar.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Narendra Singh Tomar Narendra Singh Tomar Indian politician

Government ready for talks with farmers: Agriculture Minister Tomar [Video]

Government ready for talks with farmers: Agriculture Minister Tomar

on the ongoing farmers' protest against centre's farm laws, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on November 30 said that government is ready for talks with farmers. "When Farm laws were brought, they caused some misconception among farmers. We held two rounds of talks with farmer leaders -on October and November 13. At that time too we had urged them to not go for agitation and that the government is ready for talks," said Agriculture Minister Tomar.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:33Published

Farmers' protest: Narendra Singh Tomar calls Kisan Unions for talks on Dec 1

 Tomar said that farmers were under some misunderstanding regarding the farm laws and the government is committed to hold talks with the Kisan Unions.
DNA
Farmers threaten to block Delhi entry points; reject talks offer l All updates [Video]

Farmers threaten to block Delhi entry points; reject talks offer l All updates

The protest from farmers against the Modi government’s recently passed farm bills has now entered its fifth day. The farmers who rejected the Centre’s talks offer have now threatened to block entry points into Delhi. Many farmers also spent another night in the cold at the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur border points. Policemen were seen putting up concretes in the border areas amid tightened security. Around 32 farmer organisations, mostly from Punjab, and a few farmers from Gujarat and Maharashtra as well managed to reach Delhi on Friday and assembled at the border areas to continue their protest. Home Minister Amit Shah had held a meeting with Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar at BJP chief JP Nadda's residence on late Sunday night to discuss the ongoing farmers' protests. Farmers have been protesting at various places in Delhi and Haryana and have rejected the central government's offer to hold talks on December 3 saying that imposing conditions for starting a dialogue is an insult to them. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:01Published

Vigyan Bhavan Vigyan Bhavan building in India


Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Hancock: Tier 3 areas to be offered mass Covid testing [Video]

Hancock: Tier 3 areas to be offered mass Covid testing

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says Tier 3 areas will be offered rapid, community testing - as trialled in Liverpool - to enable them to get out of the toughest Covid restrictions. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:14Published
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 58,448 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 58,448

The Government said a further 205 people had died within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of Monday, bringing the UK total to 58,448. TheGovernment said that, as of 9am on Monday, there had been a further 12,330lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK. It brings the total number ofcases in the UK to 1,629,657.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:34Published
Jenrick: Extended opening hours for shops over Christmas [Video]

Jenrick: Extended opening hours for shops over Christmas

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick says shops will be allowed to stay open for longer before Christmas in a bid to revive the high street following the second Covid lockdown. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:43Published

Related videos from verified sources

Watch: Amit Shah's message to protesting farmers as they camp in Delhi, border [Video]

Watch: Amit Shah's message to protesting farmers as they camp in Delhi, border

Union Home Minister Amit Shah issued an appeal to farmers protesting in and near the national capital. He said that the Government of India is ready for talks with the agriculture minister having sent..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:11Published
'Delhi Chalo': Will reply tomorrow after meeting, says BKU Punjab president on Shah's request of holding talks [Video]

'Delhi Chalo': Will reply tomorrow after meeting, says BKU Punjab president on Shah's request of holding talks

Bharatiya Kisan Union's Punjab president Jagjit Singh reacted on Home Minister Amit Shah's request to shift the protestors to structured place in Burari. He said that the farmers' leaders will hold..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:16Published
'Govt always open for talks': Agriculture Secy after 29 farm leaders walked out of meeting [Video]

'Govt always open for talks': Agriculture Secy after 29 farm leaders walked out of meeting

Union Agriculture Ministry held talks with leaders of 29 farmer unions over new farm laws. The meeting was attended by the Agriculture Secretary. "Agriculture has been always the priority of the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:17Published