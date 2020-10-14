Govt invites Kisan Unions for talks on Dec 1 at Vigyan Bhavan

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar invited leaders of Kisan Unions for talks on December 1 amid ongoing protests against Centre's farm laws.

"It was decided that next round of talks will be held on December 3 but farmers are agitating, it's winter and there is COVID.

So meeting should be held earlier.

So farmer leaders - present in 1st round of talks - have been invited at Vigyan Bhavan on December 1 at 3 pm," said Agriculture Minister Tomar.