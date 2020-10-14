Govt invites Kisan Unions for talks on Dec 1 at Vigyan Bhavan

on the ongoing farmers' protest against centre's farm laws, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on November 30 said that government is ready for talks with farmers. "When Farm laws were brought, they caused some misconception among farmers. We held two rounds of talks with farmer leaders -on October and November 13. At that time too we had urged them to not go for agitation and that the government is ready for talks," said Agriculture Minister Tomar.
The protest from farmers against the Modi government’s recently passed farm bills has now entered its fifth day. The farmers who rejected the Centre’s talks offer have now threatened to block entry points into Delhi. Many farmers also spent another night in the cold at the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur border points. Policemen were seen putting up concretes in the border areas amid tightened security. Around 32 farmer organisations, mostly from Punjab, and a few farmers from Gujarat and Maharashtra as well managed to reach Delhi on Friday and assembled at the border areas to continue their protest. Home Minister Amit Shah had held a meeting with Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar at BJP chief JP Nadda's residence on late Sunday night to discuss the ongoing farmers' protests. Farmers have been protesting at various places in Delhi and Haryana and have rejected the central government's offer to hold talks on December 3 saying that imposing conditions for starting a dialogue is an insult to them. Watch the full video for all the details.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock says Tier 3 areas will be offered rapid, community testing - as trialled in Liverpool - to enable them to get out of the toughest Covid restrictions. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The Government said a further 205 people had died within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of Monday, bringing the UK total to 58,448. TheGovernment said that, as of 9am on Monday, there had been a further 12,330lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK. It brings the total number ofcases in the UK to 1,629,657.
Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick says shops will be allowed to stay open for longer before Christmas in a bid to revive the high street following the second Covid lockdown. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Union Home Minister Amit Shah issued an appeal to farmers protesting in and near the national capital. He said that the Government of India is ready for talks with the agriculture minister having sent..
