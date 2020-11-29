Global  
 

Mark Hamill and Others Pay Tribute to Darth Vader Actor David Prowse

Prowse, who was best known as the man inside Darth Vader's suit, died over the weekend at the age of 85.

His 'Star Wars' co-stars took to social media to pay tribute to him.

Even those who've recently joined the 'Star Wars' universe payed their resepcts.

William Shatner honored Prowse as well


The Original Darth Vader Is Dead

CNN is reporting that British actor David Prowse, who played Darth Vader in the original "Star Wars" trilogy, has died aged 85. Prowse's management company announced the news on Sunday. Prowse died..

Mark Hamill leads tributes to David Prowse

'Star Wars' actor Mark Hamill has paid tribute to Darth Vader actor David Prowse, who passed away over the weekend aged 85, admitting he was "much more" than the character.

Mark Hamill leads tributes to Darth Vader Dave Prowse

Mark Hamill is leading tributes to Dave Prowse, the man behind his Star Wars father, following the actor's death.

