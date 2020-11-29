Mark Hamill and Others Pay Tribute to Darth Vader Actor David Prowse

Mark Hamill and Others Pay Tribute to Darth Vader Actor David Prowse.

Prowse, who was best known as the man inside Darth Vader's suit, died over the weekend at the age of 85.

His 'Star Wars' co-stars took to social media to pay tribute to him.

Even those who've recently joined the 'Star Wars' universe payed their resepcts.

William Shatner honored Prowse as well