Chandigarh bakery celebrates Gurupurab with massive 550-kg cake

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated six-lane widening project of Handia (Prayagraj)-Rajatalab (Varanasi) section of National Highway 19. PM Modi arrived at Varanasi on November 30. Addressing at the event, PM Modi said, "Varanasi is getting improved infrastructure on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti and Dev Deepawali. This will benefit both Varanasi and Prayagraj." "Along with beautification of Kashi in past years, we can now witness benefit of work done on connectivity here. New highways, flyovers, widening of roads to reduce traffic jams, work currently being done in and around Varanasi has never happened since independence," he added. PM will also attend Dev Deepawali event, undertake site visit of Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor Project and visit Sarnath Archaeological Site.
Nation remembered Guru Nanak Dev on his 551st birth anniversary on November 30. Devotees offered prayers at Golden Temple in Amritsar following Covid-19 protocols. People along with their families lit candles and offered prayers in the temple premises. On the occasion, devotees also visited Delhi's Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib to offer prayers. Earlier, PM Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind paid tributes to Nanak - the founder of Sikhism. President Kovind also inaugurated the renovated PBG Regimental Gurudwara at Rashtrapati Bhawan. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended greetings to people on Guru Nanak Jayanti. Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated with fervour throughout nation and around the world. Also known as Gurpurab, Nanak Jayanti celebrates the birth of the first Sikh Guru. It is observed on the full moon day of Kartik month as per the Hindu calendar.
A visual artist from Chandigarh made an optical illusion portrait of Guru Nanak Dev on the occasion of Gurpurab. The portrait is kept at Gurdwara Shri Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib. The artist, Varun Tandon said, "I made this using 551 'Ek Onkar' (opening words of Guru Granth Sahib). You'll see 'Ek Onkar' if you take a closer look and picture of Guru Nanak Dev ji if you see it from a distance. It's an optical illusion. I've used 'Ek Onkar' in 13 different colours. It was made in 7 days. Idea was to do something different on Gurpurab."
Sri Harimandir Sahib in Amritsar, popularly known as Golden Temple has been lit in colourful lights on the birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev. The reflection of the glittering temple fell on the 'Sarovar', the sacred pond and fireworks went up in the air this evening. A large chunk of devotees visited the Golden Temple to celebrate the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji. The temple glowed with illuminated candles and earthen lamps (Diya). The entire Golden Temple complex is decorated and lit up to celebrate the occasion. The glittering fireworks covered the sky.