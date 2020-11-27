Chandigarh bakery celebrates Gurupurab with massive 550-kg cake

On auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Chandigarh-based bakery baked massive 550-kg cake.

40-foot-long cake was offered to people at a gurdwara to celebrate birth anniversary of first Sikh Guru.

"This cake measures 40 feet and it weighs 550 kg.

Last year also on 550th anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev we baked the cake, this year we decided to do it once again," said owner of National Bakers.