Mom shocks daughter with ‘manipulative’ wedding move: ‘You are a selfish person’

A woman’s daughter accused her of being manipulative.The mother of three consulted Reddit’s “Am I the A******” forum with the matter.When she offered to pay for half of her daughters’ wedding dresses, provided they pick only the ones she liked, it tore the family apart.“The 50/50 offer was for one specific dress that she did not choose, she gotupset and said I was trying to manipulate her”.The daughter was upset but eventually, the issue blew over.

Now, the mother’s youngest daughter is getting married in 2021 and the old conflict has returned.“After trying on a whole bunch of dresses, my youngest daughter asked us all what we thought and I reiterated my original offer: I’ll pay for half of that dress”.“My older daughter was very upset.

She said it’s unfair and that is manipulative”.Reddit users felt the mother was being self-centered.

“Your older daughter is right, you are manipulative and controlling,” one user wrote