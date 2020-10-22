Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mom shocks daughter with ‘manipulative’ wedding move: ‘You are a selfish person’

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 00:57s - Published
Mom shocks daughter with ‘manipulative’ wedding move: ‘You are a selfish person’

Mom shocks daughter with ‘manipulative’ wedding move: ‘You are a selfish person’

A woman’s daughter accused her of being manipulative.The mother of three consulted Reddit’s “Am I the A******” forum with the matter.When she offered to pay for half of her daughters’ wedding dresses, provided they pick only the ones she liked, it tore the family apart.“The 50/50 offer was for one specific dress that she did not choose, she gotupset and said I was trying to manipulate her”.The daughter was upset but eventually, the issue blew over.

Now, the mother’s youngest daughter is getting married in 2021 and the old conflict has returned.“After trying on a whole bunch of dresses, my youngest daughter asked us all what we thought and I reiterated my original offer: I’ll pay for half of that dress”.“My older daughter was very upset.

She said it’s unfair and that is manipulative”.Reddit users felt the mother was being self-centered.

“Your older daughter is right, you are manipulative and controlling,” one user wrote


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Teen clashes with mom after announcing her engagement: ‘Selfish and controlling’ [Video]

Teen clashes with mom after announcing her engagement: ‘Selfish and controlling’

A husband told his wife it’s her fault that she wasn’t invited to her own daughter’s wedding.Now he wants to know if it was a mistake. He took to Reddit’s “Am I the A******” forum to..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:54Published
Mom slams daughter over her ‘selfish’ holiday plans: ‘It’s breaking my heart’ [Video]

Mom slams daughter over her ‘selfish’ holiday plans: ‘It’s breaking my heart’

A mother is being slammed onReddit’s “Am I the A******” for callingher daughter’s holiday plans “selfish”.“My daughter is 24,” she wrote. “She recently gotmarried. She and her..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:03Published