The opening episode of HBO's glossy limited series 'The Undoing' has reached a cumulative 28-day audience of more than 2.78 million viewers for Comcast 's European pay-TV giant Sky, making it bigger than the launch of 'Game of Thrones' on Sky in 2011.

Comcast to Impose Home Internet Data Cap in Several States Next Year In 2021, Comcast intends to charge northeastern US customers if they go over 1.2TB of data per month.

Nicki Minaj to star in HBO Max docuseries HBO Max has announced a six-part series that "will explore Nicki’s brilliantly creative mind and tell the story of her personal and professional journey".

Kaley Cuoco loses rescue dog Kaley Cuoco has been dealt a little heartache as she launches her new HBO Max series - her pet dog has died.