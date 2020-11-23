These Holiday Decorations Are Marked Way Down for Black Friday—and Prices Start at $14

Walmart Just Replaced Its Black Friday Deals With So Many Cyber Monday StealsIf you thought you were done shopping, think again.
Looking for the Perfect Christmas Tree? Check Out These Black Friday DealsHurry—these discounts won't last long.
It’s the perfect time to redecorate with up to 50% off furniture and decor at West ElmBeautiful designs become affordable this Black Friday season at West Elm. It’s way easier to refresh your bedroom, bathroom or kitchen when you find deals up to 50% off. We love West Elm’s quality..