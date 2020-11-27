Sir Philip Green’s Arcadia retail empire collapses into administration



Philip Green British businessman Retail analyst on hopes of rescue for some Arcadia brands



Sir Philip Green’s retail empire is under threat as Arcadia Group faces collapse within days. The company is behind brands such as Topshop, Miss Selfridge and Dorothy Perkins. Around 15,000 jobs could be at risk if the retail giant goes into administration. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn Credit: ODN Duration: 01:41 Published now Topshop owner Arcadia nearing collapse



Arcadia Group British multinational retailing company