Sir Philip Green’s Arcadia retail empire collapses into administration

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Sir Philip Green’s Arcadia Group has gone into administration, putting 13,000jobs at risk.


Retail analyst on hopes of rescue for some Arcadia brands

Retail analyst Chana Baram has told ITV News that there are hopes of rescue for some of the Arcadia brands, after reports say that Sir Philip Green's Arcadia Group is on the verge of collapse. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN
Philip Green's Arcadia Group faces administration

Sir Philip Green’s retail empire is under threat as Arcadia Group faces collapse within days. The company is behind brands such as Topshop, Miss Selfridge and Dorothy Perkins. Around 15,000 jobs could be at risk if the retail giant goes into administration. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN
Topshop owner Arcadia nearing collapse

Sir Philip Green’s retail empire is on the brink of collapse, with around15,000 jobs at risk. The Arcadia Group, which runs the Topshop, DorothyPerkins and Burton brands, is expected to appoint Deloitte as administratorsin the coming days. The company said it is “working on a number of contingencyoptions”, after Sky News reported that the group’s future is in doubt.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Philip Green's Arcadia 'on brink of collapse'

Philip Green's Arcadia, home to some of the biggest brands in British retail, said it was working on a number of options to secure its future after the global crisis hammered its business. Edward Baran reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio

Sir Philip Green’s retail empire is on the brink of collapse, with around 15,000 jobs at risk.
Belfast Telegraph

Sir Philip Green’s retail empire is set to collapse within days, with around 15,000 jobs at risk,...
Belfast Telegraph

MPs have called on Sir Philip Green to cover a shortfall in the pension scheme of his troubled retail...
Belfast Telegraph


Fashion retailer Arcadia enters administration

Deloitte has been appointed as the administrators for fashion retail group Arcadia, which is behind brands including Topshop, Burton, Dorothy Perkins, Miss Selfridge, Evans and Wallis. Report by..

Credit: ODN
Arcadia rescue plan 'fallen through'

The door could be closing on Sir Philip Green's Arcadia group, with administrators possibly moving in later on Monday.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios
Arcadia Group faces collapse within days

Sir Philip Green's Arcadia could appoint administrators early next week, putting 13,000 jobs at risk, Sky News learns.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios