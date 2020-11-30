Sassy Retriever Loves Mud Puddles

Occurred on November 9, 2020 / Bells Breach, Victoria, AustraliaInfo from Licensor: "I'd just washed her, at my wife's request, and thought I was walking on a dry road to keep her clean.

She loves muddy puddles!" said Gordon.

We love the absolute sass from Abby!

Unfortunately for Gordon, he got in trouble with his wife when he returned home with a muddy Abby, but we are grateful for this hilarious and adorable footage!