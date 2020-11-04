Bitcoin surges to all-time record as 2020 rally powers on

Global  
 

Bitcoin soared to a record high against the dollar on Monday, as its 2020 rally steamed ahead, boosted by increased demand from both institutional and retail investors that saw the virtual currency as a safe-haven and a hedge against inflation.

