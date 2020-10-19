Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cyber Monday to be biggest in U.S. history

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:16s - Published
Cyber Monday to be biggest in U.S. history

Cyber Monday to be biggest in U.S. history

Cyber Monday is on track to bring in a record of as much as $12.7 billion in online sales, according to latest industry estimates, surpassing Black Friday’s digital numbers.

This report produced by Emma Jehle.

Cyber Monday is on track to be the biggest online shopping day in U.S. history, bringing in as much as $12.7 billion in online sales and surpassing Black Friday’s digital numbers.

Shoppers have seen nearly two months of promotions from retailers looking to recover sales caused by store closures.

And Amazon pushed back its annual summer promotional event to October, creating a longer than ever online shopping season.

This year represents big growth according to John Copeland, the vice president of marketing and customer insights at

Class="kln">Adobe.

“That represents somewhere between a fifteen to thirty five percent growth over last year's Cyber Monday.” Traditionally, Cyber Monday starts with people scouring for discounts online after the holiday weekend.

This year, it follows a blowout day for online sales on Black Friday, which pulled in a record $9 billion in online sales, according to Adobe.

That as shoppers turned up in smaller numbers at stores as they utilized the early deals and avoided stepping out into large crowds.

Consumers sought out deals for gifts and necessities including the latest Xbox and PlayStation consoles, Lego sets, and Apple Watches.




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Black Friday (shopping) Black Friday (shopping) Name in the US for the Friday following Thanksgiving Day

FBI posts decline in Black Friday gun checks; still the fourth-largest one-day total ever

 The FBI posted a nearly 8% decline from 2019 in background checks for Black Friday gun purchases, but it's still the fourth-largest one day total on..
USATODAY.com

The best Cyber Monday deals on tech

 Cyber Monday is here. It’s the last big shopping opportunity of 2020, and if you didn’t already take advantage of some deals that debuted over the weekend,..
The Verge

Amazon workers in Germany set to strike again to disrupt Black Friday orders

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

A trade union has called on workers at an Amazon warehouse in Germany to hold their second strike in a week in..
The Verge

Black Friday 2020: Get a 1-year Hulu subscription for $2 per month right now

 This Hulu Black Friday deal is one of the best Black Friday 2020 sales we've seen and will save you a bundle on the streaming service—find out more.
USATODAY.com

Amazon (company) Amazon (company) American technology and e-commerce company

December’s Cardinals vs. 49ers game will skip national TV for Prime Video and Twitch

 Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy / Getty Images

On December 26th, the Arizona Cardinals / San Francisco 49ers game will skip national television networks..
The Verge
Netflix Declares More Than $1.3 Billion In UK Revenue [Video]

Netflix Declares More Than $1.3 Billion In UK Revenue

On Saturday, Netflix said it would declare more than $1.3 billion in UK revenue. The news is likely to put pressure on other tech giants like Amazon and Google many of which use tax jurisdictions to their favor. Business Insider reports Netflix has about 50 productions based in the UK, including "The Crown" and "The Witcher." Variety reports Netflix is planning to double UK spending.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:30Published

Cyber Monday iPad accessory deals: save big on cases, Apple Pencils and more Cyber Monday ...

 Whether you've indulged in the Black Friday or Cyber Monday iPad deals, or already own an Apple tablet, these iPad accessory deals are sure to prove useful. You..
WorldNews

Adobe Inc. Adobe Inc. American multinational computer software company

Massive Amazon Web Services outages hits companies across internet

 Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud-computing platform that’s the digital backbone to numerous different businesses, has suffered a major outage . The..
WorldNews

Lego Lego Plastic construction toy

Air Force officer builds Lego model of NTS-3

 1st Lt. Jacob Lutz, a systems engineer with the Air Force Research Laboratory's Navigation Technology Satellite-3 (NTS-3) program built a high-detail Lego model..
USATODAY.com
Ed Sheeran auctions off his personal items for charity [Video]

Ed Sheeran auctions off his personal items for charity

Ed Sheeran has donated some of his personal items to be sold at a charityauction, including a collection of his childhood Lego bricks. The popstar hasalso provided handwritten lyrics to his hit single Perfect, a signed posterand ticket to his first gig and a handmade You Need Me EP from 2009 to be soldonline to help two charities – GeeWizz and Zest - in Suffolk, where he grewup. Celebrities including David Beckham, Kylie Minogue and Usain Bolt havealso donated items and unique experiences to the auction which has 220 lotsand was organised with the help of Ed’s parents John and Imogen Sheeran.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:21Published
Man Makes Amazing Pizza-Making Machine... From Lego [Video]

Man Makes Amazing Pizza-Making Machine... From Lego

A Lego fan has built a jaw-dropping pizza-making machine entirely from Lego. Canada-based Iouri Petoukhov works with his son Michael to make amazing creations under the name 'The Brick Wall'. Now they have celebrated 5 years of projects with an intricate machine that serves up perfect pizzas It includes mechanisms that dispense sauce, cheese, sausage & peppers. Iouro tells Cover Images (www.cover-images.com): "Making pizza is an art and love, making pizza with Lego it is fun and satisfaction.”

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:18Published

Related news from verified sources

Cyber Monday will be the biggest online shopping day in US history and sales could reach $12.7 billion, analysts say

Online Cyber Monday sales are expected to rise by around a third year-on-year to $12.7 billion,...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •Newsmax


Cyber Monday Apple deals: over 100 M1 MacBook, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, iMac discounts

Cyber Monday deals are in full swing, with steep savings on Apple hardware, including the new M1...
AppleInsider - Published

LEGO Cyber Monday up to 50% off sale: Star Wars, Architecture, more from $6

The LEGO Cyber Monday deals have arrived with a collection of markdowns on everything from Star Wars,...
9to5Toys - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Huckberry is serving up some major Cyber Monday deals that you don’t want to miss [Video]

Huckberry is serving up some major Cyber Monday deals that you don’t want to miss

If you’re shopping for Dad this holiday season, Huckberry could be your one-stop-shop. For Cyber Monday, Huckberry is having its biggest sale of the year. Find great gear like high-quality field..

Credit: In the Know: Finds     Duration: 00:56Published
Cleanse, lift and firm your skin with the Clean Pro by PMD — on sale today during Cyber Monday at Sephora [Video]

Cleanse, lift and firm your skin with the Clean Pro by PMD — on sale today during Cyber Monday at Sephora

Get clean, clear, and firm skin with the Clean Pro by PMD. It uses its ActiveWarmth facial massager, heat and SonicGlow technology to effectively clean from deep within your pores at 7,000 vibrations..

Credit: In the Know: Finds     Duration: 00:59Published
AAA Colorado Cyber Monday Deal! // $50 For Membership [Video]

AAA Colorado Cyber Monday Deal! // $50 For Membership

Don't get stranded in the snow this year! Get a AAA Membership on this Cyber Monday for just $50! Visit AAA.com/CyberMonday

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 05:17Published