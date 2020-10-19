Cyber Monday to be biggest in U.S. history

“That represents somewhere between a fifteen to thirty five percent growth over last year's Cyber Monday.” Traditionally, Cyber Monday starts with people scouring for discounts online after the holiday weekend.
This year, it follows a blowout day for online sales on Black Friday, which pulled in a record $9 billion in online sales, according to Adobe.
That as shoppers turned up in smaller numbers at stores as they utilized the early deals and avoided stepping out into large crowds.
Consumers sought out deals for gifts and necessities including the latest Xbox and PlayStation consoles, Lego sets, and Apple Watches.
On Saturday, Netflix said it would declare more than $1.3 billion in UK revenue. The news is likely to put pressure on other tech giants like Amazon and Google many of which use tax jurisdictions to their favor. Business Insider reports Netflix has about 50 productions based in the UK, including "The Crown" and "The Witcher." Variety reports Netflix is planning to double UK spending.
Ed Sheeran has donated some of his personal items to be sold at a charityauction, including a collection of his childhood Lego bricks. The popstar hasalso provided handwritten lyrics to his hit single Perfect, a signed posterand ticket to his first gig and a handmade You Need Me EP from 2009 to be soldonline to help two charities – GeeWizz and Zest - in Suffolk, where he grewup. Celebrities including David Beckham, Kylie Minogue and Usain Bolt havealso donated items and unique experiences to the auction which has 220 lotsand was organised with the help of Ed’s parents John and Imogen Sheeran.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:21Published
A Lego fan has built a jaw-dropping pizza-making machine entirely from Lego. Canada-based Iouri Petoukhov works with his son Michael to make amazing creations under the name 'The Brick Wall'. Now they have celebrated 5 years of projects with an intricate machine that serves up perfect pizzas It includes mechanisms that dispense sauce, cheese, sausage & peppers. Iouro tells Cover Images (www.cover-images.com): "Making pizza is an art and love, making pizza with Lego it is fun and satisfaction.”
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:18Published
Get clean, clear, and firm skin with the Clean Pro by PMD. It uses its ActiveWarmth facial massager, heat and SonicGlow technology to effectively clean from deep within your pores at 7,000 vibrations..
Credit: In the Know: Finds Duration: 00:59Published