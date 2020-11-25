Ocean Springs organizations team up for toy drive

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 10 minutes ago

The legendary toy store Miner’s Big Stuff Doll and Toy Store partnered up with the Duchess Club of Ocean Springs to raise toys for children in need this Christmas.

For shoppers who come in.

